A local Smithers man has been ordained as a Deacon in the Anglican Church of Canada.

Kenneth James Alton attended a celebration in Prince Rupert earlier this month by David Lehmann.

According to Alton, he was the first deacon to be ordained in over 10 years.

He said that being ordained is not just an honour but a humbling honour.

“Deacons are servants of the church and pretty much as long as I’ve been going to St. James I’ve been trying to help out where I could and in some way it’s a continuation of that,” he said.

Alton added that he feels like he will be continuing on what other leaders have started before him.

He will be taking over the ministry at St. James Anglican Church in Smithers.

Alton explained what is next for him after being ordained into this new role.

“I’m going to roll up my sleeves and focus on working in the parish,” he said.

According to Alton, this was a long process and took over 10 years to complete.

He was ordained into the transitional deacon role which serves a ministry while progressing to a priest or bishop role.