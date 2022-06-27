- Advertisement -

Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk has announced she will not be seeking re-election in this year’s municipal election.

She was elected as mayor in 2018 and has served one term.

According to Funk, this was a hard decision to make but she feels like it is the right thing to do.

She said that it has been a pleasure and honour to serve the community.

Shortly after the announcement Burns Lake Councillor, Charlie Rensby said he intends to run for mayor.

Rensby said since he is the most experienced and senior member of council he feels like he is the best qualified person for the job.

He added that closer to the election he will be releasing his full platform.

So far, there have been no word on other intentions to run by Bulkley Valley and Lakes local governments.

General election day will be held on October 15.