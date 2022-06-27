- Advertisement -

A settlement has been reached between West Moberly First Nations, Canada, BC Hydro and B.C.

This is a partial settlement of a civil claim that was submitted against BC Hydro, Canada and the Province by the First Nation.

In this settlement it says that BC Hydro and the province will be providing West Moberly First Nations with financial benefits, contracting opportunities, the transfer of provincial Crown lands and jointly developed recommendations for land management measures over provincial Crown lands.

This settlement also includes the following components:

An impact and benefits agreement between BC Hydro and West Moberly

Two agreements between BC Hydro and West Moberly providing the First Nation contracting opportunities

A tripartite land agreement between B.C., B.C. Hydro and West Moberly

An agreement providing for the release of the First Nations claims against the Site C project.

Additionally, the settlement between Canada and West Moberly includes an agreement settling the litigation claims against Canada related to the project.

A news release by the province added that for the remainder of the civil claim West Moberly First Nations has asserted that the existing hydroelectric dams on the Peace River and cumulative impacts of resource development in their territory are an infringement of their Treaty rights.

The remainder of the civil claim has been paused and placed in a temporary suspension.

The Province and the First Nations have also agreed to enter into confidential government to government discussions to resolve the remaining matters in the litigation.