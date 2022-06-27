- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre says it has responded to two wildfires in the Cassiar Fire Zone over the last few days.

The fires were due to hot and dry weather conditions with isolated lightning activity.

According to the fire centre, Initial Attack Crews were able to extinguish both wildfires before they were able to substantially grow.

Additionally, staff are reminding people who are burning to be safe as weather forecasters are calling for continued sunshine and elevated temperatures that will continue to dry fuels in the northern parts of the fire centre.

The NWFC said that burn piles have the potential to burn deep into the ground and continue to smoulder which, with elevated temperatures and dry conditions the fires can re-emerge posing a wildfire threat.

In addition, lighting a fire in windy conditions can cause a grass fire to spread quickly and should be avoided.

To report a wildfire , unattended campfire or open burning violation you are being told to call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.