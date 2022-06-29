- Advertisement -

A wild shoot-out on the streets of Saanich has left six police officers wounded and two bank robbery suspects dead.

The gunfire broke out as the two alleged robbers emerged from the bank, just as police were surrounding the building.

All six wounded officers are from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Three have had to undergo surgery.

Dozens of shots were fired along the busy street.

Saanich Police Chief Dean Duthie said it’s “amazing” that no civilians were injured.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire