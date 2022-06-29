- Advertisement -

The Federal Government has provided funding to the Village of Telkwa to support seniors within the community.

This funding will go towards purchasing and installing computers at specific locations within the Village, which will be accessible to seniors.

According to a news release, the funding will go towards virtual training workshops through Connected Canadians, which will empower seniors’ digital knowledge on topics like, how to use Zoom, recognizing email phishing scams and safe digital communication.

Monthly virtual training workshops are scheduled to take place for the last Thursday of every month starting tomorrow (Thursday).

The workshop will focus on accessing government services online which can be accessed through a personal computer or a program computer at the Village Office.

These programs were made through funding from the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.

The workshops will be available until March 2023.