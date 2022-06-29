- Advertisement -

Smithers Town Council voted in favour of increasing the budget for the Downtown Landscaping Revitalization Project.

This is because of irrigation repairs that are needed to maintain the original design and contract landscape replacement areas.

The budget has increased $100,000 to a total of $1,260,000 from an original budget of $1,160,000.

According to Town Staff, during the excavation of the planting areas in the centre median at Main Street and Broadway Avenue it was discovered that the irrigation lines were severely damaged due to freezing water.

They added that after discussions with Town Parks staff there may be similar damage in the centre median planting areas between Broadway and Alfred Avenues.

It is anticipated that the cost for the contractors to complete the repairs for Main Street, Broadway to Alfred Avenue is $66,100.

To repair the irrigation lines the contractor must remove the red brick pavers in the median, removing curb and gutter and asphalt on Main Street to replace the branch supply line to the media and lateral lines within the median.

The repairs will also require asphalt and curb patches that are not in the scope of work in the contract and beyond the project contingency.

Staff said that the funds would come from the Northern Capital Planning Grant.