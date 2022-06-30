- Advertisement -

The trial for a former Smithers gymnastics coach is currently underway in Saskatchewan stemming from sexual assault and exploitation charges.

71 year-old Marcel Dubroy is facing five criminal code counts involving a now 34 year-old woman who he coached in Regina in the 2000’s.

The charges include: Sexual Exploitation; a position of trust, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault.

The incidents took place between 2002 and 2008 while Dubroy was her coach.

Last week, the victim who cannot be named because of a publication ban took the stand and said she saw Dubroy as a father figure and that he groomed her beginning at the age of 14 which then led to unwanted sex and a romantic relationship at 18 ,according to the Regina Leader Post.

Additionally, the Leader Post said Dubroy denied any inappropriate contact while the woman was underage.

He was arrested in May 2019 and was working at Saltos Gymnastics Club where he was suspended immediately.

According to Saltos Gymnastics Club he was suspended nation-wide as of May 2019 and was not included in any activities in the club and was not allowed on the premises.

The trial has been scheduled to return on September 1.