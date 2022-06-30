- Advertisement -

RCMP are investigating drug trafficking following a report of a man passed out in a vehicle near New Hazelton.

On Saturday (June 25), at around 6 p.m police checked a vehicle where they found an adult man passed out in the vehicle with drug paraphernalia in his lap and scattered around the vehicle.

A search was conducted where police seized cash, weapons and 36 grams of suspected Fentanyl, 95 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 4 grams of suspected Heroin and 59 grams of suspected Cocaine.

According to police, further investigation found that the man was suspended from driving and was in breach of pre-existing conditions.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

He was arrested without incident but was released at the scene.

The vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact New Hazelton RCMP.