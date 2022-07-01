- Advertisement -

Full in-person events will be returning to Bulkley Valley and Lakes District for Canada Day for the first time in two years.

In Smithers, the Town will be hosting an event at Boville Square from 12 to 1:30 p.m. which will feature activities and crafts and musical offerings.

Additionally, the Bulkley Valley Museum will host its History Walk which will start at 10 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union on First Avenue.

The Midsummer Music Festival is also back for its 39th year which will feature performances by a variety of musicians throughout the weekend.

The festival will be held at the Fall Fair Grounds from July 1 to 3.

Another event that is being welcomed once again is the Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter Open House.

This event is by donation and is the one time a year the shelter is open to the public.

For the last two years shelter organizers could not have the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic and opted for a virtual open house.

Meanwhile, In Telkwa, celebrations will be held at the Telkwa Reading Centre and Library Park from 10:30 to 12.

This event will feature a bike parade as well as a book and bake sale.

In Houston, celebrations will be held at Jamie Baxter Park 12p.m. until 3:15 p.m.

Events will feature musical performances, the annual water balloon fight and an Indigenous Welcome and flag Ceremony.

Burns Lake will also be hosting its Canada Day event at Spirit Square.

This will be held from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will have the pancake breakfast, musical performances and the street market.

Meanwhile, all municipal offices and government buildings will be closed for the holiday.