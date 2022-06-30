- Advertisement -

Anyone burning and participating outdoor activities in the Cassiar Fire Zone are being told to be safe by the Northwest Fire Centre.

Weather forecasters are calling for warm and dry conditions in the region with expected lightning activity over the long weekend and into next week.

According to the NWFC, numerous wildfires are burning further North in the Yukon Territory including near the BC Border.

Conditions are expected to be similar to the Yukon within the Cassiar Fire Zone and smoke may become visible from the Yukon fires.

Firefighters and resources have been positioned within the fire zone and additionally personnel will be on standby if required.

There are currently no prohibitions in effect within the fire centre.