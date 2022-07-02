HomeNewsBabine Lake Road closed due to washout FeaturedNews Babine Lake Road closed due to washout By Darin Bain Saturday, Jul. 2nd, 2022 FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail Highway (supplied by Pixabay) - Advertisement - DriveBC is reporting a washout on Babine Lake road at 30 km near Smithers. According to Drive BC, the road is closed until further notice. The next update on the road is scheduled for tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. - Advertisement - FacebookTwitterReddItWhatsAppEmail - Advertisment - - Advertisment - - Advertisment - Continue ReadingAllMore News Falls causing twice as many deaths in seniors than car accidents News ICBC launching Summer CounterAttack road checks News What is Canada Day looking like for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes News Residents in the Cassiar Fire Zone to use caution while burning this weekend News Coast Mountain College student forms safe spaces movement on campus News New Hazelton RCMP investigate drug trafficking News Trial underway for former Smithers gymnastics coach for sexual assault involving a minor News National Advisory Committee on Immunizations offers guidance on COVID-19 booster shots Load more