News

Babine Lake Road closed due to washout

By Darin Bain
Highway (supplied by Pixabay)
DriveBC is reporting a washout on Babine Lake road at 30 km near Smithers.

According to Drive BC, the road is closed until further notice.

The next update on the road is scheduled for tomorrow at 10:00 a.m.

