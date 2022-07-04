- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre says it is responding to two wildfires located in the northeast corner of the Cassiar Fire Zone.

The fires may be visible from Highway 37, surrounding areas or even as far as the Yukon.

According to staff the fires are not currently threatening Highway 37.

The first fire is North of Blue River:

It is estimated at 210 hectares

Located approximately 18kms west of Highway 37

It is in a modified response area and is currently being assessed to determine the best course of action.

The second is Dease River:

Estimates at 2.1 hectares

Located approximately 13 kilometres east of Highway 37

It is in full response with 16 BCWS personnel and one helicopter on site

The Blue River Fire is considered as Out of Control with Dease River being classified as Being Held.

According to NWFC, the fires are not currently threatening any infrastructure but if it changes more information will be provided.

Travellers are also being reminded to check drive BC for any potential road closures.

Meanwhile, conditions continue to be hot and dry on both sides of the BC-Yukon border, so the public is being asked to remain vigilant in all outdoor activities to avoid preventable wildfires.