Environment Canada says the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District saw seasonal weather for the month of June.

According to Meteorologist Doug Lundquist, temperatures were .7 of a degree warmer than average.

He said that precipitation levels were also average for this time of year.

“This is what we want, we don’t want a really hot or really dry June because we want to keep the fire season at bay, a little further North across Northern BC and Yukon it has been hotter and drier so, that’s where the more the fire weather concerns are but for us it was pretty close to perfect,” Lundquist said.

He added that for the rest of the summer and into July the region can expect warmer than average temperature.

Lundquist also said that over the next week the weather is looking a bit unsettled.

“For the next few days there will be showers and maybe thunderstorms continuing until about Friday (July8) and then there is a ridge of high pressure building into Southern BC which may poke far enough North to bring warmer and drier weather into the area,” he said.

Lundquist added that it is important to protect yourself from the heat and warmth.

He recommends staying hydrated, covering up and using sunscreen.