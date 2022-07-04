- Advertisement -

One home has been destroyed after a fire near McCabe Road yesterday afternoon (Sunday).

According to Smithers Deputy Fire Chief Alle De Vries, 20 members were on the scene with four fire trucks.

He added that the Telkwa Volunteer Fire Department also assisted with water supply.

De Vries said the heat caused some additional challenges with containing the fire.

“The environmental conditions were an additional challenge for working in our ED,” he said.

According to De Vries, there were no injuries reported.

Smithers Fire Rescue currently does not have a cause and the investigation remains ongoing.