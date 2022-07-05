- Advertisement -

The union representing 33-thousand government employees says negotiations with the province have broken down.

The B-C General Employees Union represents staff ranging from prison guards to social workers, to forest firefighters.

The main contention is the rising cost of living.

The union had been demanding five percent increases in each of the next two years….plus a guarantee their pay would rise higher if the cost of living rose more than that.

Inflation in B-C currently sits at about eight percent.

The province had offered two percent annual increases, but no cost of living provision.

The workers voted 95 percent in favour of strike action last month but no deadline has been set.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now staff