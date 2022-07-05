Listen Live

Police continue to look for missing Fraser Lake man

By Lindsay Newman
Jerry Krietz (supplied by: RCMP)
RCMP continue to look for information about a missing Fraser Lake man.

42 year-old Jerry Keith Krietz was reported missing on July 9, 2017 after he had not been heard from since July 7.

Police say he was going on a shopping trip to Prince George and to possibly stay a few days. 

When Krietz left the area he was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier which was found abandoned a month later.

He was expected to return to work on July 10,2017. 

Krietz is being described as:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’10
  • 185 lbs
  • Brown eyes
  • Dark brown hair, usually shaved.

Anyone with information or know where he might be is being told to contact Fraser Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

