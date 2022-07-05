- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre continues to battle wildfires across the Cassiar Fire Zone.

Between July 1st and July 4th fire crews responded to 11 wildfires as a result of lightning activity.

As of this afternoon, there are 14 wildfires burning across the Cassiar Fire Zone.

Most of the fires are believed to be caused by lightning.

Two of the fires have not had a cause determined by fire responders.

According to the fire centre, the majority of the wildfires are in modified response areas which will be monitored and long-term operational plans will be developed.

The fires are not currently impacting communities or infrastructure but smoke may be visible from surrounding areas in the province and the Yukon.

Fire centre forecasters are calling for continued high temperature, dry conditions, thunderstorms and the possibility of dry lightning.

The BC Wildfire Service believes more fires will occur which will cause increased activity around communities as crews and resources are positioned for preparedness and response.