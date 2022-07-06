- Advertisement -

Three police officers remain in hospital following last week’s dramatic shootout during an attempted bank robbery in Saanich.

The city’s police chief said it will be a “long road” to recovery for the three

officers.

Dean Duthie added two members of his force are still hospitalized one is in intensive care after three surgeries.

The third is an officer from the Victoria police.

So far, investigators haven’t revealed a motive for the robbery, which resulted in the deaths of the two suspects……twin brothers from Duncan.

The RCMP are cautioning against reading too much into their social media posts.

One of the brothers had posted that firearms were necessary to protect against a “tyrannical” government.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire