Three schools within School District 91 are co-applicants of the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation Grant.

Babine Elementary-Secondary, Grassy Plains Elementary-Secondary, and Decker Lake Elementary will all share the $40,000 in funding to buy books and extra supplies to help the development of literacy skills.

In addition, the schools are also partnering with the Lakes Literacy and School District Curriculum Services Department to expand fiction and non-fiction library book collections and enhance Story Workshop resources.