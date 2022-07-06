Listen Live

Coastal GasLink contractor injured following altercation near Lamprey Creek Bridge

By Lindsay Newman
RCMP Sign (Photo by Pat Matthews, mycariboonow.com)
RCMP is investigating an altercation that occurred involving a Coastal GasLink contractor and a lone individual.

A contractor was injured on Thursday last week (June 30) after he asked the man to step aside from the bridge but he did not.

The contractor sustained non- life threatening injuries.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP said that the suspect left on foot in the direction of a protest camp at the Lamprey Creek Recreation site on the Morice Forest Service Road.

She added that while conducting patrols on the Morice Forest Service Road.

Police were flagged by CGL security and spoke with the victim,

The suspect has been identified, but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

