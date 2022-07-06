- Advertisement -

New administrative changes will be coming to School District 54 for the upcoming school year.

This comes as Walnut Park Principal Nicole Davey accepted a job with School District 68, Nanaimo Ladysmith as Director of Instruction.

SD 54 says she began her teaching career in the Bulkley Valley where she later became the Vice Principal and then Principal at Walnut Park Elementary School.

Dwayne Anderson will be taking over for Davey as Principal for the school.

He will be arriving from Muheim Memorial Elementary School where he held the Principal position.

Prior to that job he was the Vice Principal at Houston Secondary and Twain Sullivan Elementary School.

Meanwhile, Lilana Pesce has been promoted to Principal at Muheim Memorial Elementary.

She has held the title of Vice Principal for the last four years at the school and has also taught French immersion for the last nine.

Additionally, she has extensive experience providing professional development opportunities for other teachers in the lower mainland.

The District said it is looking forward to working with the new administrators in their new roles.