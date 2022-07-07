- Advertisement -

Babine Lake Road continues to be closed because of a washout at the 30 kilometre mark.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said it is estimated that it will be closed until July 16.

Currently, geotechnical assessments are underway and crews are onsite installing a temporary bridge.

A detour is in effect at the 45 kilometre mark of Babine Lake Road.

Drivers can also travel 26 kilometres on the Granisle Connector to Highway 118 in Gransile, then travel south on Highway 118 for 49 kilometres to Highway 16 in Topley.

Updates will be available on DriveBC with the next update expected tomorrow afternoon (Friday).