The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a High Streamflow Advisory for the Skeena and Bulkley River.

This includes the surrounding tributaries around Telkwa, Smithers, Hazelton, Kispiox and Terrace.

According to the forecast centre, the watersheds have remained high for this time of year due to delayed seasonal snowmelt and frequent precipitation events.

It is anticipated that another precipitation event will occur in the coming days which could raise river levels again between 2 and 5 year return period levels.

Residents are being advised to stay clear of the fast flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during this period.