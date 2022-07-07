- Advertisement -

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District for this afternoon and into this evening (Thursday)

A low pressure system is moving through the province which is triggering thunderstorms.

These storms are capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Meteorologist Doug Lundquist said most of the Interior could get some thunderstorms today (Thursday).

“If we do get severe thunderstorms developing they can cause damages like we’ve seen in the last few days. Severe thunderstorms have caused some urban flooding and there can be flash floods on small creeks, ravines, ditches and stuff like that so we want people to watch for that,” he said.

Lundquist also said that the watch is mainly for this evening before the system tapers off over night.

“We do have a chance of showers or maybe a thunderstorm tomorrow here and there but, not as much like, we’re seeing today and then there is a little weak ridge for Saturday,” he said.

Lundquist is also reminding residents if you hear thunder to head indoors and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.