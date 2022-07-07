- Advertisement -

The BC Prosecution Service says four more people have been charged in connection to breaking a Supreme Court Injunction that was granted to Coastal GasLink.

Among those charged include Gidimt’en Checkpoint Spokesperson Sleydo, also known as Molly Wickham.

The charges come from blockade activities in the fall where nearly 30 people were arrested.

According to a news release by Gidimt’en Checkpoint, six others were not charged and that the RCMP did not properly read the injunction to those present on site.

It also claimed that leaders of land defense should have been sufficiently aware of the injunction to charge those four.

A statement by Wickham said that the state and industry are using the courts and colonial laws as genocide to diminish their rights.

“Canada has a long dark history of targeting Indigenous land defenders through the courts and for a provincial government that claims to support reconciliation, today’s decision smacks hypocrisy,” she said.

CGL said the matter has been adjourned to consider whether to bring proceedings against those the Crown is not pursuing criminal contempt against.

The Gidimt’en Checkpoint added that the company has until July 28 to announce if they will proceed with their civil claim.

Last month, 15 individuals who violated the injunction were charged with criminal contempt.

A total of 19 individuals have been charged so far.