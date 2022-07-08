- Advertisement -

Houston residents are being advised of temporary changes to the Houston Health Centre urgent care clinic hours.

Evening hours are being reduced on select dates in July starting this evening (Friday) because of staffing challenges.

The clinic will be open until 5 p.m. tonight and 4 p.m. tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday.

Northern Health said regular operating hours will resume on Monday and that the community will be informed about any future reduced hours.

Patients who need after hour care are being told to either contact 911 for emergencies or head to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Additionally, patients are being told that they can call 811 or the Northern Health Virtual Clinic daily until 10 p.m.