The B.C. government is encouraging you to get COVID-19 boosters before the fall.

They say only 59.5 per cent of eligible people have gotten a booster shot.

This means over 1.3 million people have yet to get it.

“The fall is the best time to get your next shot,” says Dr. Penny Ballem, lead of B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan.

“That gives us the best protection against respiratory season. It’s a time where our healthcare system is always challenged traditionally with influenza or other respiratory viruses and now COVID-19 is added to that list.”

Provincial officials say 64 per cent of those eligible have received their second booster.

Invitations for second boosters are sent out to seniors aged 70 and older or people who are immunocompromised or clinically vulnerable.

-Files by Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now