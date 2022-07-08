- Advertisement -

The Town of Smithers says the Downtown Landscape Revitalization Project is progressing at a rapid pace after a slow start.

It added that two thirds of the concrete planters have been poured and plants are anticipated to arrive in the region in the coming weeks.

Over 80 trees are scheduled to arrive and to start being planted the week of July 20 with more than 750 shrubs the following week.

Additionally, irrigation specialists will be on site this month to complete work and test the irrigation system.

The Town also said that 10 new receptacles with separate garbage and recycling bins have arrived and 26 new benches and will be installed in the coming weeks.

Currently, contractors are working to remove the existing landscaping features and pouring the new planters and replacing the sidewalk paving stones.

The project is scheduled to be completed on time with the original deadline.

Main Street will continue to be closed two blocks at a time while the revitalization work is underway.