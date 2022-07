- Advertisement -

The High Streamflow Advisory that was in place for the Skeena and Bulkley Rivers is now over.

According to the BC River Forecast Centre, light to moderate precipitation occurred in the Skeena and Bulkley watersheds over the past couple of days.

Modest increases in flow were observed, but water levels remained significantly lower than the peaks of the season in early June.

The High Streamflow Advisory was initially issued on Thursday.