Someone in BC is waking up $30.8-million richer today.

A winning ticket matching all seven winning numbers in last night’s Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers were: 7, 12, 14, 18, 46, 47, and 49.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the ticket was purchased on PlayNow.com.

The BCLC says the odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play.

So far this year, BC lottery players have redeemed more than $64 million in winnings from Lotto Max.