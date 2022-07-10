- Advertisement -

The BC RCMP has advised the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of an incident in Williams Lake in which one man has died.

At around 3:40 this morning (Sunday), the Williams Lake RCMP received a complaint that a man in possession of a weapon, and was contemplating self-harm at a home in the community.

Police attended the residence and established a perimeter around the home while a police negotiator attempted to contact the man.

According to police, the North District Emergency Response Team entered the home at around 12:30, and found a deceased man with a weapon, and what appeared to be a self-inflicted injury.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RCMP are working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the deceased individual’s exact cause of death.

The IIO is investigating the incident in an effort to determine if police actions contributed to the man’s death.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO, no further information will be released by police.