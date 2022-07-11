- Advertisement -

Premier John Horgan says the premiers and territorial leaders will be expressing their “profound disappointment” at the lack of leadership from the federal government over health care costs.

Horgan is hosting a two-day meeting of the leaders in Victoria, which opens today (Monday).

They’ve been pushing Ottawa to increase its share of health care expenses from 22 percent to 35 percent of the total.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said his government will discuss the cost-sharing arrangements once the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire