Babine Lake Road will now have limited travel along the road at the 30 kilometre mark.
The road has been closed since July 2 because of a washout.
Starting today (Monday), there will be two daily scheduled pilot cars opening through the construction site.
Drive BC says it is limited to light- duty, high clearance and 4×4 vehicles only with no trailers or recreational vehicles.
The openings are scheduled for 6am until 6:30 p.m. until further notice.
Additionally, the detour through the Granisle Connector Forest Service Road and Highway 118 is still in effect.
