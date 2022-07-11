- Advertisement -

Babine Lake Road will now have limited travel along the road at the 30 kilometre mark.

The road has been closed since July 2 because of a washout.

Starting today (Monday), there will be two daily scheduled pilot cars opening through the construction site.

Drive BC says it is limited to light- duty, high clearance and 4×4 vehicles only with no trailers or recreational vehicles.

The openings are scheduled for 6am until 6:30 p.m. until further notice.

Additionally, the detour through the Granisle Connector Forest Service Road and Highway 118 is still in effect.