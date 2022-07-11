Listen Live

Babine Lake Road to have two pilot cars at the 30 kilometre mark

By Lindsay Newman
Dawson Road Maintenance float (Photo by Dawson Road Maintenance Facebook)
Babine Lake Road will now have limited travel along the road at the 30 kilometre mark.

The road has been closed since July 2 because of a washout.

Starting today (Monday), there will be two daily scheduled pilot cars opening through the construction site.

Drive BC says it is limited to light- duty, high clearance and 4×4 vehicles only with no trailers or recreational vehicles.

The openings are scheduled for 6am until 6:30 p.m. until further notice.

Additionally, the detour through the Granisle Connector Forest Service Road and Highway 118 is still in effect.

