A local olympian is bringing performance sport training to Smithers through a new business.

Owner Jamie McCartney opened Titan Performance at the corner of King Street and Third Avenue late last month.

He is a four time olympian competing in the 2010 Vancouver games, coach for the 2014 games, coach in the 2018 Paralympic games for the United States and most recently coached the Bobsleigh Canada team in the 2022 Olympics.

According to McCartney not only is Titan Performance and exercise facility, it has community driven services like youth athlete development and adult fitness classes.

Additionally, the facility will be doing community outreach programs for more rural communities.

McCartney said he decided to open the facility in Smithers because he is from the community and it has always been home to him even when he had success in his athletic career elsewhere..

“I developed all of this experience over the years and when I left I very much I wanted to be very much a successful athlete and do these things, I didn’t know what the pathway was but I wanted to come back to the community and use all of that I have learned to try to come back and use this knowledge to the community as a whole,” he said.

McCartney added that Smithers is a very active community and he wanted to plug into that.

He also said that this facility allows youth to not feel left out of high level training compared to youth in city centres.

McCartney said that since they opened two weeks ago the feedback they have received from clients and the community have been positive.

“It’s been humbling to be honest. You kind of create this vision of what you’re going to do and everything I’ve ever done in my life, I’ve poured my entire heart out into it so, to have people come and say ‘this is a great space, we really love this and we’re super excited to come and get started is super satisfying to hear,” he said.

The facility is open from 8am until 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.