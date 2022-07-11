- Advertisement -

Coast Mountain College has selected its new President and CEO after a nearly year long search.

Dr. Laurie Waye was chosen for the position after she was the Interim President following Justin Kohlmans departure last year.

She joined the school in 2016 and has served in the roles of Dean of Business, Access Education and First Nations Fine Arts for three years.

Waye also was Vice President Academic, Students and International for two years.

Prior to joining CMTN, she worked at the University of Victoria for nine years where she held Associate Director of Student Academic Success in the Learning and Teaching Centre and Assistant Professor, which was cross appointed with the Gustavson School of Business.

Waye said she is honoured to be selected as the President and CEO.

“In my six years at CMTN I have been continually impressed by the dedication and creativity of the college community in providing quality, hands-on education and ensuring safe and welcoming environments for students,” she said.

Waye added that the college is an integral part of Northern BC and she looks forward to building connections going forward.

She will transition to her role on August 16.