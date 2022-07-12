- Advertisement -

Police say the six officers wounded in the June 28th bank robbery shootout in Saanich are continuing to recover.

Two of the officers, both from the Saanich police department, are still in the hospital.

But their health is improving, with the officer in intensive care now moved to a regular ward.

A third officer from the city was treated and released on the day of the gun

battle.

The three officers from the Victoria police department have all been released after undergoing surgery.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire