Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says telecom companies must come up with a plan within the next 60 days, to ensure the disruption caused by the outage at Rogers Communications last week doesn’t happen again.

Champagne told the leaders of the companies during a meeting yesterday (Monday) that they must find ways to permit emergency cellphone roaming, assistance to each other in the event of network problems, and improvements to the way subscribers are informed of problems.

Ten million people were affected by the complete blackout of Rogers’ internet, TV, and phone services on Friday.

Businesses, banks, hospitals, and emergency services were among those shutdown or restricted.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire