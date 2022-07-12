- Advertisement -

The Northwest Fire Centre says Initial Attack Crews have been making good success in wildfire response within the Cassiar Fire Zone and Northern Skeena Fire Zone.

Fire crews have responded to 37 wildfires within the two areas since July 1st.

A news release by the NWFC said 24 of those fires have been called out.

Out of the current fires that are burning five are considered out of control, three are being held and five under control with all of them in the Cassiar Fire Zone.

The fire centre added that none of the active fires are threatening communities or infrastructure.

Initial Attack Crews and aircraft continue to be positioned in the Cassiar Fire Zone to respond to any potential new incidents.

The news release said it is expected that fewer fires will be sparked because of changing weather conditions.

Cooler temperatures and showers are anticipated in the fire zone by forecasters.

NWFC said this will bolster the efforts of ground crews over the last week and in the days ahead.

Wildfires, unattended campfires or fire violation should be reported at 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.