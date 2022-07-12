- Advertisement -

Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen says he will not be seeking the B.C. NDP Leadership.

This comes two weeks after Premier John Horgan announced he would be stepping down as Premier and as the leader of the party.

Cullen was listed as possible successors for the race and he said it needed the time and effort the party and the province deserves.

Additionally, he said that he has spent the past week reflecting on the idea and that it is currently not the time for him to run.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

“My kids are still young and I want to focus my attention on the needs of my family and serving the people of Stikine as MLA,” Cullen said.

He added that he had hoped Horgan would take the party to the next election.

Cullen said if that was the case he made no plans to run for leadership.

Meanwhile, last week MLA Ravi Khalon announced that he also would not be running for the NDP leadership position and endorsed Attorney General David Eby.

As of Tuesday (July 12), Eby has not made an announcement about if he will run for leadership.