Town of Smithers staff will soon begin the preparation of the Town’s 2022 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

The Master Plan would be created in coordination with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

According to Town Staff, this plan would best coordinate efforts by the Town and the RDBN to advance the development of parks, trails and recreation around Smithers.

Councillor Frank Wray said that council needs to start thinking as a region and that the master plan is a good step for it.

“Parks and Recreation I think is one that is a good starting area and cooperation because it’s something that we recognize that we don’t just recreate in Smithers, we don’t just recreate in Area A,” he said.

Additionally, Council approved of allocating up to $100,000 to prepare for the plan during 2022-2023.

Councillor Mika Meyer said there is a ton of potential for parks and recreation within the community.

“I think we definitely need something for our regional parks within our community and I think a lot of decisions that have been made have been quite reactive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Councillor Benson added that it is possible we will start to see more community members start recreating at home more because of the cost of travel increasing.

The latest Master Plan was submitted to council in 1997 with Town staff saying some items have been achieved while others are no longer relevant.

Staff said in a report that the Master Plan must be consistent with the Official Community Plan (OCP).