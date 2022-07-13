The Province says multiple Indigenous communities in the Nass Valley will benefit from high speed internet and cell coverage coming to the area.
A news release said more than 500 households will benefit from the project.
It is estimated that broadband connectivity improvements will cost as much as $2.4 million while cellular connectivity upgrades will cost as much as $3.4 million.
BC is investing as much as $437,000 toward broadband improvements together with contributions from the Nisga’a Lisims Government.
The total cost for the internet and cellular upgrades is approximately $5.8 million.
The communities that will see the improvements include:
- Nisa’a Village of New Aiyansh
- Nisga’a Village of Gitwinksihlkw
- Nisga’a Village of Laxgalts’ap
- Nisga’a Village of Gingolx
- Nass Camp
This investment is a part of a commitment to connect BC residents in rural, remote and Indigenous communities with high speed internet by 2027.