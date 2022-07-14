- Advertisement -

The federal government is spending $35-million to support indigenous communities during the visit of Pope Francis.

The Pontiff is due to arrive in Edmonton on July 24th, and spend six days visiting Alberta, Quebec, and Iqaluit.

He’s expected to expand upon his apology for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

Most of the funding will be spent on community-led

activities, and for travel for survivors wishing to attend the various events.

Ottawa says planning is already under way to avoid the possibility of a “logistical nightmare” as survivors make their travel plans.

–With files from Vista National News Wire