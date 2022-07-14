- Advertisement -

The Environment Assessment Office and Coastal GasLink have entered into a compliance agreement according to the province.

CGL is now required to follow more proactive measures to control erosion and sedimentation for all new construction along the pipeline route.

The measures in the agreement are intended to protect sensitive wetlands and watercourses from sedimentation caused by erosion.

The province says this can negatively impact fish, fish habitat, wildlife and other important values.

CGL is required to enhance staff training and provide stronger and more qualified leadership on site to oversee construction activities under this agreement.

Additionally, they must develop comprehensive, detailed erosion and sediment management plans for all new construction, prioritizing erosion prevention over sediment control.

The plans must be reviewed by an independent erosion and sediment control expert and approved by the EAO before new ground can be broken.

On-site inspections by an independent expert and ongoing maintenance will also continue in all areas of the project.

The province said that the agreement applies to 100 kilometres of the 670 kilometre pipeline where ground has not yet been broken.

The existing requirements under the environmental assessment certificate continue to apply to all activity along the route.

According to the province, failure to comply with the new agreement can result in escalating enforcement action, up to and including stop work orders.

Meanwhile, in the spring inspections of the site identified a number of issues of non-compliance with erosion and sediment-control requirements that still must be addressed by CGL.

The EAO is considering further financial penalties.

This new agreement is also aimed at improving the protection of waterways along the pipeline route.