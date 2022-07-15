- Advertisement -

The University of Northern BC is the newest partner for the BC Summer Games, and will be providing athletes with something that’s never been offered to the athletes before.

UNBC will be offering the athletes a $2,000 tuition credit, to be used in their first two semesters should they choose to attend the university.

“We know the athletes and their families will have an incredible experience during the 2022 B.C. Summer Games and we hope this incentive will encourage them to choose UNBC when they’re ready to begin their post-secondary education,” says UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“Elite athletes must work to balance their rigorous training schedules with academics and we hope this financial support will further empower them as they pursue their studies.”

The Summer Games Host Society says over 2,800 athletes will be coming to PG, meaning $5.6-million in credit could be given out.

“This is an exciting ‘first’ for the Games,” says 2022 BC Summer Games Host Society President Renee McCloskey.

“We are so grateful for the support from UNBC and the opportunity to showcase the beautiful campus in Prince George as part of our Games. It would be wonderful to see these young athletes have their experience at these Games spark their post-secondary journey.”

The 2022 BC Summer Games UNBC Tuition Credit is open to all athletes who compete in the games.

To be eligible, they will have to complete an ‘online prospective student profile by August 31, 2022, and apply for admission to UNBC for any semester up to and including the September 2025 semester.

UNBC will also be providing the games with the use of the Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre for evening social events, as well as the use of meeting room space and cash sponsorship.