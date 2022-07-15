- Advertisement -

Registration is now open for children in B-C to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the first vaccinations will begin August 2nd.

It’s about one-quarter of the adult dosage, and will be given in two shots, four weeks apart.

The move comes after Health Canada approved the company’s inoculation for children.

About 208-thousand children are eligible.

–With files from Vista National Newswire