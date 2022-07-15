Listen Live

Registration open for children under five to receive Moderna COVID vaccine

By Darin Bain
BC Health Minister Adrian Dix (Photo supplied by BC Government Flick)
Registration is now open for children in B-C to receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the first vaccinations will begin August 2nd.

It’s about one-quarter of the adult dosage, and will be given in two shots, four weeks apart.

The move comes after Health Canada approved the company’s inoculation for children.

About 208-thousand children are eligible.

With files from Vista National Newswire

