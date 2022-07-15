- Advertisement -

A cannabis agreement has been reached between the province and Kispiox First Nation.

This supports the First Nation’s interests in the cannabis economy.

According to a news release, this agreement establishes some variation from the provincial cannabis framework for Kispiox’s cannabis pursuits, while maintaining alignment with federal and provincial laws.

It also supports the First Nation’s interests in pursuing cannabis ventures and affirms each government common policy objectives relating to public health and safety, social responsibility, protecting young people, deterring illicit activity and supporting socio-economic development.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Kispiox Band Council is committed to bringing new economic development and employment opportunities to the Gitxsan Territories.

Additionally the province launched the B.C. Indigenous Cannabis Product program in January.

It is anticipated that new programs for direct delivery and farm gate sales will launch later this year.