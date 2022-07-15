- Advertisement -

Lheidli T’enneh Elder Darlene McIntosh has been named the new Chancellor of UNBC.

McIntosh has been involved with the university, and education across the board in Prince George, for years, and served on the UNBC Lheidli T’enneh Translation Initiative committee.

At this morning’s (Friday) announcement, McIntosh said “It is such an honour to represent my community and all of the Prince George community, and on top of that the University.”

Currently, Elder McIntosh serves as Cultural Advisor at the Aboriginal Resource Centre at the College of New Caledonia.

“It’s an honour to have such an influential knowledge holder as Elder McIntosh take on such an important role at UNBC,” says UNBC Board Catherine Wishart. “Our entire community will have the opportunity to listen to, learn from, and be guided by Darlene’s wisdom as we take meaningful steps along the path of Truth and Reconciliation. On behalf of the Board, I offer my thanks to her for accepting our invitation and am excited to work with her even more closely in the future.”

McIntosh is the first Indigenous person to be named chancellor at the university, and the first woman in the role since the university’s first, Iona Campagnolo.

She will be sworn in at a special celebration on October 21st.