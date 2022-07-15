- Advertisement -

Less homes were sold in the first six months than in 2021 across the North including the Bulkley-Nechako region according to the BC Northern Real Estate Board.

Statistics from the BCNREB found that 90 sales worth $46 million in the first six months compared to 118 sales worth $41 million this time last year.

It also found that half of the 35 single-family homes sold so far this year sold for less than $515,000.

Additionally, it took an average of 80 days to sell.

11 parcels of vacant land and 19 homes on acreage also changed hands since January 1st.

As of June 30, 76 properties of all types were available.

Meanwhile in Houston, 35 properties worth $8.5 million have changed hands so far this year.

This is compared to 52 properties worth $11 properties in 2021.

The average price of residential detached homes has increased from $197,482 in 2020 to $258,169 this year.

In Burns Lake, during the first six months of this year the region sold 43 properties worth $11.9 million.

In 2021, 56 properties were sold which equated to $12.6 million.

The Burns Lake area also saw an increase in the average price of residential detached houses increase.

In 2020, the average price was $197,500 while in 2022 it has jumped to $300,050.

As of June 30, there were 62 properties of all types available for purchase.

Hazelton has also been added to the statistics for the BCNREB.

It found that 17 properties worth $5.6 million have changed hands for the first six months of 2022 compared to 16 properties worth $3.9 million this time last year.

As of last month, there were 30 properties of all types available in the Hazelton area.

The agency says while sales in the North have been falling in recent months, total sales in the first six months of this year are still 23% above the pre-pandemic long run average.

Overall, 2895 properties in the North were sold compared to 3561 sales in the first six months of last year.