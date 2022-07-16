- Advertisement -

BC Parks is encouraging community members to get outdoors and celebrate the province’s parks today (Saturday) as it is Parks Day.

It is a national initiative that is held on the third Saturday of July every year which includes family oriented activities to learn about the country’s parks.

According to Spokesperson Natasha Ewing, this was originally started in 1990.

She explained why it is important that the community appreciates the parks that are around the region.

“Parks are important to our quality of life and they bring families and communities together. They improve our overall health and wellbeing and protect species and ecosystems in Canada,” Ewing said.

She added that parks in protected areas play a critical role in preserving ecological, cultural and historical values.

Ewing said these roles help the values continue to thrive.

“We all share that responsibility for improving and protecting our beloved parks and securing our national legacy,” she said.

Events are scheduled to take place in provincial parks across the province including at Purden Lake near Prince George and Lakelse Lake Provincial Park.

Anyone looking for more information is being told to go on BC Parks website.